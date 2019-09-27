Zawacka “destroyed” the Russian and for the first time in his career he reached the semifinals of the WTA tournament (video)
Katarina Zavacka
Ukrainian tennis player Katarina Zavacka (WTA 139) for the first time in his professional career he achieved the semi-finals of the WTA tournament.
In the quarterfinals of the tournament in Tashkent Catarina in two sets beat the 116-th racket of the world Russian Anna Kalinskaya, giving the opponent only 2 game 6:0, 6:2.
Earlier, 19-year-old Ukrainian mainly played on the ITF tournaments, six of whom won.
Note that the “deep” pass on tournament in Tashkent, with a prize Fund of 250 thousand dollars, let Zavackas first time in his career to climb into the Top 100 of the WTA rankings.
For the finals Katarina will compete with the winner of a pair of Sorani Kirsty (Romania) and donkey Kovinic (Montenegro).
We will add that in Tashkent Zavacka already beat the fourth racket of the tournament, the Latvia Jelena Ostapenko and the Czech Tereza Martincova.