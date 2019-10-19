ZAZ will start producing new models of buses: what would it be
Zaporizhia automobile plant (ZAZ), included in the Corporation “UkrAVTO” to the end of the year is going to start production of suburban buses of small class A09 on Mercedes-Benz chassis, and also manufacture and certify low-floor city bus A18. This told the press Secretary of the Corporation Dmitry Sklyarenko.
According to him, A09 was the first bus model on this chassis and is in the process of certification. The production of new products scheduled for December.
The bus can accommodate 36 passengers and is equipped with engine Mercedes-Benz 4D34i working volume of 3.9 l emission class Euro5. The company ZAZ noted that the competitive advantages of the bus are reliable and durable chassis, roomy interior and convenience of the driver’s seat.
“Production of this model of bus will depend on market conditions, legislative and economic factors,” said Woodrow Wilson on the issue of the alleged production volumes.
He said that the bus models are already manufactured A09 and A08 suburban (chassis AsiaStar bus units Chinese Weichai) are largely unified on the composition of the body, which will use existing facilities and staff.
In addition, Woodrow Wilson announced that by the end of 2019, the company will manufacture and certify first sample of low-floor city bus A18 length of 12 m and a Seating capacity of 104 people and 29 seats. This model of the ordered Polish partner of ZAZ, and after delivery to Poland for the first bus to test its performance, the company expects to serial order.
According to the company, after the migration bus production from Melitopol at the beginning of the year, the ZAZ produces buses of different modifications: besides the A08 with a capacity of 28 people, it is, in particular, urban low-floor bus a10 with a capacity of 60 people (where 28 seats and 1 place is provided for people with disabilities). Are used in their production units, materials and components of Ukrainian origin in the EU countries, Turkey, India, Belarus, and components of own production.
In ZAZ also said that the power bus production plant are now at 25%, lines for the production of cars is conserved, and the production capacity of automotive parts loaded on 15%.
According to the Association Ukrautoprom, in January-September of the current year the plant produced 66 vehicles, including the production of buses increased to 51 units 32 units for the same period of 2018.