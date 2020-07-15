Zbra Ukraine s soccer, presented a new form (photo)
July 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
National sberna of Ukraine s football presented last set formation from technonogy sponsor – Joma Fri.
In this Complect team Andre Shevchenko SgrA svoï pers match vzhe vosene within the Play Nations.
The manufacturer of podomys about vprovadzhennya innovacio DRY MX technology to control Wolgast TLA scho permitted gravtsyam comfortable pocuvanie I don’t preobrazovatelya after trenovane.
Naadam other roses Play Nations zbra Ukraine pocne in ELTI Ls And group 4 s Nmachine, Spanu I Sveicaru.
Startowy match to provedut Ukrainians in Lviv 3 veresnia against zbro Svejcar, and vzhe through three dni Shruti in Spain against world League journal-2010 I Dvorkovich (2008 – 2012) Urope League journal.