Zelensky advised residents IDLO to talk to the TV
October 12, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky advised the inhabitants of the occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to respond to Russian TV propaganda.
He said this during the press-marathon, reporter #Letters.
“But if you look at their [Russian television] – see, know, remember this, Svetlakov, how he always talked to the TV? Then it’s the other way. Sit still, yet, not yet there are our channels, our events, sit around and say, “What are you lying? I don’t believe you. Soon Ukrainians here, our authority will appear soon guys behind us will return.” It is that kind of protection,” said Zelensky.