Zelensky allowed the Governor to borrow on the road
Photo: Корреспондент.net
To Fund road construction is now possible through loans of local budgets
In the future, up to 30% subventions from the state budget can be allocated for repayment and debt service on road loans.
President Vladimir Zelensky signed amendments to the Budget code on the financing of road construction. On Sunday, June 28, reported the President’s office.
Law No. 677-IX also provides for oblgosadministratsii the opportunity to attract loans for the repair of local roads in 2020.
Up to 30% subventions from the state budget can be allocated for repayment and debt servicing on domestic and foreign borrowings by the local authorities for the repair and construction of roads.
As previously reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the law on state budget of Ukraine for the year 2020, envisaging the allocation of money for repairs of roads Fund established to Finance anticorrosiveness programs.
korrespondent.net