Zelensky and Bogdan got on the cartoon for the “battle” for the “PrivatBank” and the IMF tranche
The network has published an amusing cartoon at the situation with fresh demands to the leadership of Ukraine from the International monetary Fund associated with businessman Igor Kolomoisky.
Its author was a famous painter Alexei kustovski, according to “Apostrophe”, the published work was in a Twitter of “Radio Liberty”.
The plot of the cartoons Kolomoisky holds the basket of the balloon, which is signed by “the IMF”. The basket is signed with the word “Ukraine”. The businessman allegedly present their claims to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the government Alexey Goncharuk. It should also be noted that the figure has the head of the Office of the President Andrei Bogdan – he clings to the edge of the basket behind Kolomoisky, which shows their relationship – Bohdan was the personal lawyer of the businessman.