Zelensky and his “servants of the people” ridiculed in an apt comic
August 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The policies of President Vladimir Zelensky and his team portrayed in a sarcastic picture.
Comic published in the Facebook community “Baba I kit”.
The picture shows the members of the party “servant of the people” who come up with “new solutions”.
Under the post appeared sarcastic comments of Internet users.
“Whew! the comic strip documentary”, “Now a period of populism and for them it’s just a game”, “How much more you can laugh with simple, poor people?”, — commentators write.
Loading...