Zelensky and Poroshenko got on a funny fotozhabu potatoes: the network wave of jokes
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky and former head of state, and nowadays the people’s Deputy Petro Poroshenko got on a funny fotozhabu, where they acted as sellers of potatoes.
So, Zelensky “sells” the Ukrainians 1.5 kg of potatoes for $ 1 (24 UAH) Poroshenko for the same price “offers” 6 kg. the inscription on the bottom reads “the End of an era of pancakes”.
In the comments to the image joke that politicians just ought to try out such a role, and call for help of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.
It is worth noting that the theme of photoshopped pics is not accidental: in August of this year, the purchase prices of potatoes increased by almost two times compared to the same month last year. However, they soon declined a bit, as the potatoes began to be imported from Belarus.