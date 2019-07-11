Zelensky and Putin discussed by telephone the settlement of the military conflict in the Donbas (PHOTO)

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky. As reported the press Secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, the meeting took place at the initiative of the Ukrainian side.

“They discussed the issues of settlement in the South-East of Ukraine and work together to return the held both sides of persons – said Peskov. – Agreed to continue this work at the expert level”. According to Dmitry Peskov, also discussed “the possibility of contacts to continue in the channel format”, reports TASS.

A key theme of the phone talks was the issue of release of Ukrainian sailors arrested on charges of violating the state border of the Russian Federation in the waters of the Kerch Strait in November 2018. About it on Thursday has informed a press-service of the head of the Ukrainian state.

“On 11 July the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky held a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The key issue was the release of captured sailors. They also spoke about the return of other Ukrainian citizens who are on the territory of the Russian Federation”, – stated in the message.

In a press-service Zelensky added that the two sides also discussed the continuation of the negotiations in the Normandy format.

The current conversation is the first contact between Putin and Zelensky after the election of the new President of Ukraine. Before that, they had no phone, no conversations, no exchanges of written messages.

Vladimir Putin reacted coolly to the election of a showman Vladimir Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, and refused to congratulate him on his inauguration. In the Kremlin said, what do you expect from Zelensky steps to resolve the conflict in the Donbass. “President Putin will congratulate Zelensky with the first successes in the settlement of the internal conflict in the South-East of Ukraine, and also the first successes in the normalization of Russian-Ukrainian relations”, – said on may 20 Dmitry Peskov.

Vladimir Zelensky said that he would not negotiate with Russia that is the aggressor.

On June 20, during the “Straight line” Vladimir Putin once again returned to the theme of “push” Zelensky negotiations. The Russian President recalled that Zelensky during the election campaign promised to solve the issue with the East of Ukraine, but it does not solve it. He’s not going to talk to “separatists” in the Donbass, but in this case he will solve the problem in the East of Ukraine without dialogue with the unrecognized republics of the Donbass, who are constantly under fire, in a state of blockade.

“We need the political will of the Ukraine!” – said the Russian head of state, who called Zelensky talented artist. According to Putin, he saw Zelensky performances in KVN, a long time – it was ridiculous. And now it’s not funny.

July 8, Vladimir Zelensky via Facebook appealed to President of Russia with a proposal to meet in Minsk with the mediation of USA, UK, Germany and France to discuss the conflict in the Donbas and Crimea accessories. As expressed Zelensky, “a conversation”, he proposed to convene in the face of US President Donald trump, Prime Minister Theresa may, Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of France Emmanuel Makron.

An additional reason that prompted Vladimir Zelensky to call the Russian President, could also become the shooting incident on 10 July convoys in the Donbass. There anti-tank guided missile hit the truck. As a result one Ukrainian soldier was killed and another was injured. It was also reported that raked the convoy was

the head of the Kiev-controlled Donetsk regional state administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

After the incident near the village Granite the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky instructed the chief of the General staff to enhance the activity of the Armed forces for neutralization of subversive groups in Donbas. The President also ordered to “immediately and respond to any other attempts of armed provocations against Ukrainian civilians and military personnel.”

According to the President of Ukraine, “the daring attack clearly shows who really wants peace in the Donbass”. “Fire in the Granite regarded as an attempt to disrupt the Minsk process and to jeopardize the agreement on the resumption of negotiations in Norman format. But the calculations of the provocateurs is not justified. Our commitment to diplomatic solutions – unchanged,” – said Vladimir Zelensky.

Putin, for his part said Thursday that Moscow is ready for negotiations on Ukraine in any format, but after the formation of the government in Kiev.