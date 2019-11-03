Zelensky and Sivoho ridiculed the scenes of the legendary Soviet film
In the network again made fun of the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky. However, this time not only him, but Sergei Sivoho. Men compared with characters from the famous Soviet film. About it write mass-media, referring to the user “Wypadkowe turn” in the social network Twitter.
Thus, men compared with the characters of the Coward and the Experienced, from the Soviet film “Operation Y”. The man on the social network Twitter has published two photographs. One with the movie, which depicts the characters, and the second directly Vladimir Zelensky and Sergei Sivoho.
“Where’s that wheelchair? –Do not rustle, I am disabled”. This phrase from the movie became a cult classic, however, online it’s slightly altered.
Users in the comments have begun to ask, where is the Dunce, the third character of the film, and they also received a funny response: “Bogdan was not with them this time.”
This publication is suddenly scattered across the network, however, do not appreciate such humor.