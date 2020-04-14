Zelensky appointed scholarships to outstanding athletes and coaches, including the Deputy Beleniuk
President Vladimir Zelensky has appointed a presidential scholarship for outstanding young and promising athletes of Ukraine in Olympic kinds of sports and their coaches.
The corresponding decree published on the website of the Office of the President.
In particular, scholarship in the amount of 13 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons (from January 1, 2020, the minimum wage in Ukraine is UAH 2 027) assigned to the 2019 world champion for Greco-Roman wrestling, the people’s Deputy from “public Servants” Jean Belenko, world champion 2019 judo Daria Bilodid and world champion 2019 in fencing Olga Harlan. Their coaches Vitaly Kisielice (Beleniuk), Svetlana Kuznetsova (Bilodid) and Yuri Marchenko (Harlan) assigned scholarships in the amount of 6.5 minimum.
The athletes, who took second place at the world Championships in 2019, designated the scholarship of the President in the amount of 12 minimum. Their coaches will receive scholarships – 6 or 4.8 minimum.
Bronze medalists of the world Championships 2019 will receive scholarships in the amount of 11 living wages, and their coaches to 5.5 minimum.
European Champions 2019 Georgy Zantaraya (judo), Elena Kostevich (bullet shooting), Sofia Lisman and Alexey Sereda (diving), nick Potapov (climbing), Alexander Khizhnyak (Boxing), Alla Cherkasova (wrestling) will receive a scholarship to 9 minimum. Their coach is 4.5, 2.5 and 2 living wage.
Silver medalists of the European Championships will receive scholarships 8 living wages, their coaches – 4 and 2 living wage; bronze medalists – 7 living wages, their trainers – 3,5 subsistence level.
Zelensky also appointed a scholarship “young and perspective sportsmen for prize-winning places at world and European Championships”.
“Since the entry into force of this decree outstanding athletes and their coaches who are already receiving a scholarship for a certain period in the future, the scholarship is awarded under the decree”, – stated in the message.
The scholarships are paid from the state budget.
We will remind, last summer the President and the first lady visited the Olympic sports training center “Koncha-Zaspa”, where he presented state awards to members of the youth national team of Ukraine (U-20) football, which has won the world championship in Poland. The President also awarded the gold medalists of the II European games in which Ukraine took the third place.