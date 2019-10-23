Zelensky asked the members of the Committee on Finance Happy to take a lie detector to find out whether they took bribes of $30 million (PHOTOS)

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that all members of the Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy of the Verkhovna Rada needs to pass the test on the lie detector to clear themselves of suspicion of taking bribes of 30 thousand dollars. each when voting on anti-corruption laws.

“Perhaps many people think that the international President’s visit to a distant country with an opportunity to discredit the faction “servant of the People” and to sow discord and division, which will especially love our enemies – both external and internal. I want to say to these people: if you really think so, it is deeply mistaken”, – wrote the head of state in his Facebook.

The President noted that he was “aware of all the events” and “finger on the pulse”. “No statement, no information operation by me is not. And I will not allow someone on the inside or outside of the faction can cast a shadow on the political force, which received a mandate from the majority of the Ukrainian people”, – said Zelensky.

So he invited all the members of the Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy to be tested on a lie detector.

“If this test will be set even the slightest possibility that someone from the deputies took money for voting on the Committee, these members must engage in anti-corruption institutions. Fair and impartial investigation should remove all questions and give the answers – no matter how harsh they may be. Also I consider it necessary to act against the MP, who led a questionable correspondence on “the issues”. And if suspicions are correct – we with such deputies say goodbye” – promised the head of Ukraine.

Zelensky said that this mechanism is simple and transparent. “And therefore, much better than the showdown over the social networks and cables channels. We went on elections under the slogan “let’s Do it together!” I believed and continue to believe in every word of this slogan. Together means together. To do together together reply. Not trying to be holier than others,” he concluded.

As recalled by TASS, a specialized anti-corruption Prosecutor’s office (SAP) Wednesday, October 23, filed a case on the fact of possible bribery 11 deputies of the Verkhovna Rada “from “Servants of the people” for voting against the bill. Investigation in accordance with part 7 of article 214 of the CPC of Ukraine instructed detectives of the National anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU). As SAP performs procedural management.

The Ministry recalled that the Ukrainian media were previously released information that 11 members of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy of the presidential party “servant of the people” allegedly received 30 thousand dollars of illegal benefit for voting against the bill on the elimination of corruption schemes in the assessment of properties at the meeting of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada.

The case was registered under part 4 St. 368 Criminal code of Ukraine accepting the offer, promise or obtaining illegal benefit in especially large size official holding especially responsible position. The sanction of article prescribes punishment in the form of imprisonment for the term from 8 till 12 years with deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term up to three years with confiscation of property.

The head of the parliamentary faction of the “public Servants” David Arakhamiya told that it will take a polygraph test Wednesday at 20:00. According to him, the Deputy of the “Servant” Alexander Dubinsky also will pass the procedure check.

What “public servants” took a bribe in 30 thousand dollars

October 18 at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, tax and customs policy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine considered the draft law N2047-d on the abolition of corruption schemes for the registration of real estate transactions.

It was about the abolition of the need to pay a private electronic platforms for access to the common database of evaluation reports. A monopolist on the market of electronic facilities of Ukraine is the Deputy Anton Yatsenko, who is associated with the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky, said LIGA.net.

As the head of the Committee Daniel Getmantsev, in support of the bill voted only five of the 16 “public servants”. He called the decision “a mistake that is difficult to explain”.

In fact, the deputies from the “Servants of the people” came to the defense of corrupt schemes. They decided to keep the scheme with spacers between the state database, the SPF and the citizen, which is due to this parasitism “pulls out of the pockets of citizens for 1 million UAH per day”, wrote in Facebook ex-gasparovicova of the Antimonopoly Committee of Agia Zagrebelsky.

Thats why the Office of the President of Ukraine insists that all members of the party “servant of the people” in the Finance Committee, Parliament passed a lie detector.

Guide the presidential party intends to meet with the deputies who are members of the financial Committee of the Parliament. “The final decision regarding the use of the polygraph will be taken after consultations with psychologists and criminologists. We need to understand whether the correct use of such equipment in this situation”, – said in his Facebook Deputy head of the faction Evgeniya Kravchuk.