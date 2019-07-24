Zelensky asked to deprive of the powers of the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko (PHOTOS)

Loading...

The office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky asked the Cabinet to release Vitaly Klitschko from the position of head of the city administration of Kiev. About this “Interfax” reported the press Secretary of the Prime Minister Vasyl Ryabchuk. “This treatment is, it is now handled in the prescribed manner”, – said Mykola Riabchuk.

Earlier, the party Zelensky “servant of the people” said that he was going to initiate a bill on the separation of the posts of mayor and Chairman of Kyiv city state administration, told the channel “112 Ukraine”. Klitschko is simultaneously elected head of the Kiev-appointed head of the Kyiv city state administration.

As noted in the submission of resignation of Vitaly Klitschko from the post of Moscow mayor, a scan of which results in Facebook chief editor of “Observer” Orest Sohar, heads of local state administrations remain in office until the expiration of the term of office of the head of state. After in the rank of acting they remain at their posts until reassignment or leave if in their place, put other leaders.

Commenting on the rumors about his resignation from the post of Chairman of Kyiv city state administration Klitschko said that he had discussed the matter with Zelensky. According to him, the separation of powers destroys self-government. “In this case, the mayor will perform only a decorative function, and the people of Kiev from the top “pull” of a person without any commitments to them,” he said, proposing to hold in the capital early local elections. “And I’m sure it sounded: as if you need to have in the capital of “his” mayor, let him be held early elections and let the people of Kiev will choose who we trust,” – said Klitschko.

23 July, media reported about the challenge Klitschko for questioning in the case of fraud with the land, including the illegal transfer of land on Victory Avenue for the construction of houses and illegal lease of land on Yamskaya street. Klitschko gave information about his illegal activities “bloated crap” and noted that operates exclusively in the legal field.