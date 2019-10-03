Zelensky called the condition to conduct local elections in the Donbass return to Ukraine border (PHOTO)

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has recorded a video message in which he told, in particular, about the conditions for local elections in the Donbass, reports “Interfax”.

According to Zelensky, the recognition of the “formula Steinmeier” does not mean that the President will “hand over”the country. There must be a complete cease-fire, the withdrawal from the Donbass foreign military forces on the border with Russia should be the Ukrainian border guards, should be an exchange of prisoners, and elections should be held according to Ukrainian legislation, Ukrainian candidates, journalists and international observers, explained golava state.

The President assured that the coordination of the formula of Steinmeier does not imply any recognition of the annexation of Crimea to Russia, nor a waiver of Donbass, nor that the elections in the Donbass will be held “tomorrow and under the muzzles of machine guns.”

Zelensky added that no agreements with the representatives of the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk national republics, Kiev has not signed, but only sent a letter to the OSCE spectrographically Martin Sidikou, where he witnessed the agreed position on the text of this formula. According to the President, the new law on the special status of Donbass will take into account the opinion of the Ukrainian society and crosses the “no red line”.

“No “dogovornjakah” and global action without the consent of the people of Ukraine. Only the return of the people and our territories, the return of prisoners and the return of peace,” promised Zelensky.

Further steps in respect of Donbass Zelensky intends to discuss at the meeting in the “Normandy format” of France. Soglasovanie formula Steinmeier was the condition that the summit took place, the Very formula he called “the biggest horror stories” of recent weeks.

“This formula says only one thing: when must earn the so-called law on the special status of Donbass, namely, after the holding of local elections according to the Constitution of Ukraine, laws of Ukraine and after the publication of the report of the OSCE that the elections were conducted in accordance with international democratic standards. That’s what Ukraine agreed in Minsk,” said Zelensky.

Formula Steinmeier envisages a cease-fire, withdrawal of forces, Amnesty specifies the procedure of introduction of the special status of Donbass, in order to hold local elections under OSCE auspices. During the negotiations the parties also agreed on the disengagement in two districts in the East of Ukraine – Gold and Petrovsky. The resumption of the withdrawal of forces and means is scheduled for October 7.