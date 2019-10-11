Zelensky came to a funny video from the promises of the planting corrupt
Press-conference of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky in Kiev foodmarket scattered on photoshopped pics and memes.
The network showed another work on the theme of the President’s speech to reporters.
So, this time the craftsmen cut the segment from the speech of the head of state and combined it with a known musical composition of the Russian group “Hands up.”
In particular, the reason for the ridicule was the phrase of the President of Ukraine that he was going to put corrupt officials in prison on the second day after his election.
I think, mi we will vsih coropceanu of sadity, as meni said “ay ay ay” (whence ti such) 💃 pic.twitter.com/F3PPHPrNxd
— teška 🐸 hughes (@grim_juz) October 10, 2019