Zelensky confirmed the launch of loan program for housing for veterans of the ATO and settlers
Next year, Ukraine will launch the loans available for housing for veterans of the ATO and settlers. This was at a meeting of the Council for the development of communities and territories, said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to him, ATO veterans and displaced people will be able to purchase homes through state loan at 3% per annum with a term of 20 years with minimal contribution to 6%. He also noted that the implementation of this initiative requires the coordination of Central authorities and local authorities.
“In November we made a decision that would allow the veterans of the ATO/OOS and internally displaced persons to obtain affordable housing. We are talking about long-term state loan at 3% per annum with a term of 20 years at minimum own contribution up to 6% of the cost of housing,” said Zelensky.