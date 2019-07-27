Zelensky decided to consult with the citizens of Ukraine on the nomination of the Governor of Odessa (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky addressed to inhabitants of Odessa for advice on which of five candidates they would like to see at the head of the Odessa regional state administration, reports TASS.

“As promised, we turn to you for advice on the nomination of the Chairman of the Odessa regional state administration. We have selected five bidders. What do you say about these persons?” – wrote the President in Facebook.

He also published brief details of the candidates and their photos. The list of candidates includes former head of a number of companies, the lawyer, the head of the public Union “Ukrainian Association of secondary metals and resources,” Andrew andreychikov, entrepreneur Tatiana Petricevic, a lawyer and the Deputy of the Odessa city Council, mother of four children Olga Kvasnicka, head of investment of the company Maksim Kuts and the lawyer Maxim Boldin.

In the comments under the post of the head of state users were divided between those who welcomed the initiative and expressed their opinion on the proposed candidates, and those who sneers at beginnings, not believing that their wishes will be considered or at least read.

Earlier the Governor of Odessa region was Sergey Parashchenko, which Zelensky was dismissed in the first half of June.

In early July, Zelensky said that he is not to appoint Andrew Andreichikova head of the Odessa regional state administration, and intends to hold to this position competition, stressing that the way has already arrived in Lviv region.

13 iuoa in Odessa, a rally was held against the appointment Andreichikova. The protesters were weredale that it is associated with fleeing from Ukraine the leader of the Pro-Russian party “Rodina” Igor Markov.