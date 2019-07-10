Zelensky decided to turn Chernobyl into ‘tourist Mecca’ and ‘territory of freedom’ (PHOTOS)

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has signed a decree that opens a green corridor for tourists in the Chernobyl exclusion zone. According to the President, it’s time to stop “scaring people off” from the scene of a terrible disaster and turn the exclusion zone into a “land of liberty” and a symbol of Ukraine.

Vladimir Zelensky believes that the Chernobyl zone could be an important factor of economic growth of the new Ukraine. About the Ukrainian leader said during the handover ceremony of a new protective arch for the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP). “Today I signed a decree that will be the beginning of turning the exclusion zone into one of the growth points of the new Ukraine”, – quotes words of the President said.

The decree provides for the creation of a green corridor for tourists. As the President explained, this step will remove the preconditions for petty corruption. “No more huge queues at the checkpoint and catastrophic failure, which a person learns after coming to the checkpoint,” – said Zelensky. He added that the ban is lifted on doing video in the exclusion zone and a number of other restrictions.

“We need to show Chernobyl world: scientists, environmentalists, historians, tourists. Unfortunately, the exclusion zone still remains a symbol of corruption, security forces collected from tourists bribes, illegally exported scrap and mined natural resources. Soon we’ll stop it”, – assured the President of Ukraine in his microblog Twitter.

According to Zelensky, should stop “scaring people off” and make the zone of alienation, “scientific and tourist magnet”. “Make here the land of freedom, which will become one of the symbols of the new Ukraine – free from corruption, no stupid laws, investments and the future”, – he stressed.

On 10 July took place the official ceremony of handing Ukraine a new arch over the fourth reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, built by company “NOVARKA” (a joint venture of the French VINCI Construction and Bouygues Travaux Publics). The new facility is designed to keep radioactive materials and protect the existing sarcophagus from exposure to the weather, said on the company website.

The investment worth 1.5 billion euros will last at least 100 years and will help to solve the problem of disassembly of the sarcophagus, which the fourth reactor was set after the accident.

The accident at the Chernobyl NPP occurred on 26 April 1986 when the fourth exploded power station due to errors in the calculations and neglect of Soviet specialists. As a result, in the atmosphere were emitted tons of radioactive substances. According to experts, the total emissions amounted to 50 million Curie, which is equivalent effects explosions 500 atomic bombs dropped in 1945 on Hiroshima.

The Ukraine was contaminated with 50 thousand square kilometres in 12 areas. In addition, from radioactive contamination suffered 19 Russian regions with the territory of almost 60 thousand square kilometres and a population of 2.6 million people, as well as Belarus, where the total area of radioactive contamination was about 46,5 thousand sq. km (23% of the total area). The radioactive cloud covered even Eastern and Northern Europe.

The accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant became the largest catastrophe in the history of world nuclear power. The liquidators of the accident recognized by 600 thousand people. More than 30 of them died within the first three months after the accident.

According to the world health organization, the Chernobyl disaster resulted in the deaths of 9 thousand people. However, the Belarusian researchers believe that, in the light of cancer, progressing from people who were injured in the release of radiation, the number of victims amounted to 115 thousand people.

To isolate the destroyed reactor in 1986 was built the “Shelter” object known as the sarcophagus, however, partial operation of nuclear power plants was carried out up to 2000. As the destruction of the sarcophagus, all the more urgent became the question of the construction of a new protective structure. In 2012 began the construction of a new sarcophagus.

Over time the Chernobyl exclusion zone began to attract more and more tourists, which attracted the apocalyptic aesthetics extinct after the evacuation of Soviet settlements. In 2019, the screens out a mini HBO series “Chernobyl”, which further fueled interest in this topic.

According to experts of the tourism industry, in may, when HBO started showing the series, number of tourists in the exclusion zone increased by 30%.

“This year we expected to reach 100-110 thousand tourists due to normal demand growth at the Chernobyl tourism, while last year there were 70 thousand of tourists. But given the release of the series, you can go for 150 thousand people”, – has made the forecast the Director of the Chornobyl Tour of Chernobyl and the Association of tour operators Yaroslav Emelianenko.

According to him, 90% of tourists are foreigners, despite the fact that the cost of the tour for citizens of Ukraine is three to four times cheaper. Of foreign tourists in Pripyat (abandoned city in the exclusion zone) come primarily from the countries of Europe and the United States. English-speaking tours are more expensive and cost about $ 100 per person.

In connection with growth of popularity of such tours in April 2019 Belarus first opened the exclusion zone to tourists. The burial equipment and the dead cities on the territory of the Polessky state radiation-ecological reserve there, so the tourists will be led primarily by the evicted villages.