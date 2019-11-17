Zelensky did not know about the non-payment: trump has again raised the issue of financial assistance to Ukraine
The US President Donald trump, who, as it turned out, has put pressure on the Ukrainian leadership decided once again to clarify the situation with the financial support of our country and again to blame the countries of the European Union.
Trump was outraged by the fact that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim Pristayko didn’t even feel pressure with his hand, which according to its detractors.
“Republicans and others should remember that the Ukrainian President and the foreign Minister said that they are not pressured. In addition, they didn’t even know that the money was not paid, and received the money without any conditions. But why Germany, France (Europe) don’t pay?”, — wrote trump.
As you know, trump informed in conversation with Zelensky said that Europe takes a softer stance on the strengthening of pressure on Russia, and in General, the States more supportive of Ukraine than the European Union.
At the same time, the press Secretary of EU high representative for foreign Affairs Maya Kocijancic said that the support of European countries for Ukraine is “unprecedented.” She stressed that for 5 years, the EU has gathered for Ukraine, the largest in the history of the unit support package. In addition, the special representative of the President of the European Commission on Ukraine Elmar Brok said that the European Commission consider that the accusations trump lack of support for Ukraine by the EU are outrageous.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the us leader Donald trump promised, and then published a transcript of another conversation with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. The conversation took place on 21 April, the day of the second round of elections in Ukraine.
