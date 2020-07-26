Zelensky do not suggest to buy dollars
Photo: AP
A year ago the dollar was worth 25 hryvnia, and in the fall dropped to 23 hryvnia
Reasons to stock exchange there, despite the fall of the hryvnia, said the Advisor to the President Ustenko.
Adviser to the President on economy Oleg Ustenko is not advised to buy dollars. The situation on the currency market, he said in the broadcast channel Ukraine 24.
“I believe that it is not necessary to buy now dollars. Not because the population creates demand for the currency. Fundamental reason is not” — said the adviser
Ustenko explained why the reasons for buying dollar missing.
“28.5 billion of foreign exchange reserves now, in the near future should go in the order of $ 2.5 billion, reserves are at over $ 30 billion is historical high, starting in 2012,” — said the economist.
Note that this week the dollar exchange rate exceeded 28 hryvnia, but at the end of the week the growth had stopped.
The national Bank for the first time in two weeks has strengthened the hryvnia exchange rate on 27 Jul 12 cents to 27.75 per dollar.
