Zelensky: elections in the Donbass can take place only after the divorce troops (PHOTOS)

Elections to local authorities in Donbass, envisaged by the Minsk agreements will be possible only after the withdrawal of forces along the line of contact and must be held under Ukrainian law. About it as transfers TASS, on Friday said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the forum “Yalta European strategy”, where he reported on the preparations for the next phase of the exchange of detainees with Russia

“This exchange of people at first, then the withdrawal of the troops. Now we are talking about breeding in Gold and Petrovsky, then throughout and it is 400 km And only after that we can talk about the format of the election, he said. Local elections should be there, but according to the Ukrainian legislation”.

“We must end the war and return to its territory. I have repeatedly said, the only way to do that is diplomacy. And powerful and effective weapon is sanctions,” said Zelensky.

He believes that sanctions against Russia should be maintained until the establishment of peace in the Donbass, but sometimes the international partners are saying about the possibility of withdrawing them. According to him, sanctions are a kind of tax on the world. “If anyone is a tax to the world. And until it is renewed, the sanctions should be maintained”, – said the President.

The basis for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbass are so-called Minsk agreement. They imply not only a ceasefire, withdrawal of weapons, creation of security zones, Amnesty, the resumption of economic ties and social benefits to residents of Donbass, but also the implementation of constitutional reform in Ukraine, which resulted in the individual districts of Donetsk and Lugansk regions must be granted special status management.

At the end of 2015, the then foreign Minister of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier proposed a option that is called “Formula Steinmeier”, which was the proposed mechanism for granting special status of the Donbas, as required by the Minsk agreement.

It involves the introduction of the Ukrainian law on the special order of local government in certain districts of Donetsk and Lugansk regions on a temporary basis on the day of local elections in the Donbass region on a permanent basis after the publication of the OSCE report on their results.

The President of Ukraine also expressed hope that the ongoing process of withdrawal of troops to previously agreed areas in the Donbass will continue in the shortest possible time. “As for the withdrawal of troops, it is also a very sensitive topic. We threw the troops in the Village of Lugansk. There’s no shooting. There we started to build a bridge. The next phase – breeding in the Petrovsky and Gold. I think we’ll get to it in the coming weeks”, – said Vladimir Zelensky.

In 2016 in the Contact group on settlement in the East of Ukraine, agreement was reached on the establishment of the line of contact in the Donbass security zones. The first three were to appear in the areas near settlements the Village Lugansk, Peter and gold. But the beginning of the process that was gone. This summer, the Contact group returned to the agreement. Managed to withdraw troops near the village of Lugansk, but in the other two plots while no promotion.

However, to the proposal for the introduction of peacekeepers in Donbass, the head of state be treated with caution. “I very carefully relate to the topic of peacekeepers. I don’t want to have with the Donbas was the scenario of Abkhazia or Transnistria, so I’m very cautious so I don’t raise this issue”, – he said.

Zelensky added that therefore, a representative of Kyiv in the Contact group on settlement in the East of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma this subject in Minsk raises. The President at the same time noted that it would be “happy if the peacekeepers would be on the border of Ukraine and Russia”.