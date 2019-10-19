Zelensky epic have again disgraced because of geography
The President’s office Zelensky three times corrected your post in Facebook
The Office staff Vladimir Zelensky epic was embarrassing, confusing the country in which the President went on an official visit. Error on the official website of the Office reported by users of social network Facebook.
Wednesday, October 17, on the page of the Office of the President of Ukraine there is a record of the visit of Vladimir Zelensky official visit to the Republic of Lithuania. After the user has written numerous reviews and pointed out the error, administrators of the page have corrected the original text and replaced with “Republic of Lithuania” on “Republic of Latvia”.
And after a while the text has been corrected again – “the Official visit of Vladimir Zelensky in the Republic of Latvia – the best shots”.
Thursday, October 18, for error and correction has responded to the Deputy head of the Office of the President Kirill Timoshenko. He announced on his page in Facebook that the perpetrator of the confusion already found, and even punished.
“Yesterday in a note to the account of the Office of the President of Ukraine in social networks there was a mistake in writing the name of the country in which the head of state carried out an official visit. The error was immediately corrected. Specialist in social networks, which made that mistake, got a penalty and the Atlas as a gift. Ask for an apology from the readers of the account”, — wrote Tymoshenko.
www.rbc.ua