Zelensky expect from the privatization of state-owned banks
The office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has announced large-scale privatization focused primarily on banks to attract the country’s largest foreign financially-Bank groups. About it in interview of Bloomberg was declared by the Deputy head of the Office of the President Alexey Goncharuk.
“Banks should be sold first. I would like 10 large systemic banks came to Ukraine. For this we need to demonstrate economic growth, independence of the banking regulator — the National Bank — and to organize the work of the judicial system,” — said Goncharuk. Deputy head of Office Zelensky emphasized that the future Ukrainian government is forced to solve a large and comprehensive privatization, which will affect even Ukrzaliznytsya and Ukrpochta.
According to announced last year the plan of privatization of four state banks of Ukraine, they must all be sold until 2022. At the moment are state-owned Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, PrivatBank (the latter nationalized in 2016). In the updated strategy reform of the state banks, which was published in 2018, the Finance Ministry has set the goal that by 2022 the share of the state in the banking sector should be reduced from 55% to 24%.