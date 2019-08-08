Zelensky for the best jokes will start handing out the Cup of the President
In Ukraine, 13 December will be the “President Cup” at humor. Concert for the prize of the Vladimir Zelensky will be held in the Palace “Ukraine”. It is reported by the organizer of the League of laughter in Facebook.
“Start a new tradition — at the end of the year will play the Cup of the President of Ukraine. There will be a lot of humor, laughter and jokes. And remarkably, all that will happen is action on the main stage of our country — in the Palace “Ukraine” 13 of December”, — stated in the message. It is not excluded that the participation in the concert will be the President, tickets for the show cost from 150 to 3500 hryvnia.
Photo: Facebook
