Zelensky for trump as Monica Lewinsky for Clinton: in the United States compared two high-profile scandal…
The Ukrainian President, the Western media won the nickname “Monica Zelensky is”. Political observers have drawn Parallels between the Monica Lewinsky, which swayed the chair under the 42nd U.S. President bill Clinton, and Vladimir Zelensky, a telephone conversation which turned into trouble for Donald trump.
According to the British Daily Mail, to the Ukrainian President due to scandal latched on to the nickname “Monica Zelensky is”. Developed the topic of Twitter users discussing the official photo from the meeting of the two presidents. “He (Zelensky) should be wearing a blue suit, “jokes the user Vinnie Longobardo, alluding to the famous blue dress Lewinsky.
Also in the West, users of social networks have beaten the similarity of sound the names of those who provoked impeachments of American presidents. “Long ago, in distant lands differing ways families Lewinsky and Zelensky is…“jokes Max Rosenblum on Twitter. “The old man bill had Monica Lewinsky. Big don was the President Zelensky… Need the help of experts to finish the poem, “urges the Twitter user MrFabianLloyd.
All the details of the recent political upheavals in the U.S. in the material “FACTS” to “trump became involved in a scandal because of a conversation with Zelensky: why the U.S. President is threatened by impeachment.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter