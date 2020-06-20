Zelensky gave a task to raise salaries to doctors of the second unit from 1 September
The salaries of doctors, nurses, and orderlies who work in institutions of secondary level (provide specialized medical care) will be increased by adopting appropriate interim solutions from 1 September. This was stated by President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky on the traditional conference on the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.
According to him, the salary of doctors second level in Ukraine is one of the lowest, which is unacceptable for a civilized country, and even more so — in conditions of the complicated epidemiological situation, the press service of the OP.
“Healthcare reform has not worked for doctors of the second link. Their meager salaries. Until you earn a new payroll system in 2021, we will introduce an intermediate solution, and the salaries of our physicians, not afraid to say — our heroes today — will increase since September. Figures from the government, I see that we can substantially increase salaries,” — said Zelensky.
OP said that at a meeting of the government presented figures showing that the increase in wages is ready to allocate 2 billion UAH on a monthly basis.
It is noted that this will allow to increase payments to doctors second level to 70% of their tariff rates, nurses, and orderlies — 50% and 25% respectively of the minimum wage.
“The rate of pay of a surgeon today — 5 of 87 thousand UAH. With allowances, the average salary is about seven thousand hryvnias. After raising from September it will be about 10 thousand 500 UAH. This somehow will bring the salaries of doctors second link to the salaries of family doctors. We must take care of our physicians. I hope next year the decision will be even more effective,” — said the President.
Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal, the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko and the Minister of health, Maxim Stepanov added that in the case of an agreed formula, the increase in average wages of nurses will vozrostet to more than 7 thousand UAH, and the youngest will be closer to 6 thousand UAH.
As reported, as of June 17, Ukraine COVID-19 5650 ill health care workers, of which the last day — 50 physicians.
telegraf.com.ua