Zelensky has announced a “cheap” loans
In Ukraine to launch a mortgage with a rate of about 10% and loans to businesses with low rates.
This is stated in the video message of President Vladimir Zelensky.
The President referred to the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine lowered the discount rate to 8%.
“This enables banks to reduce lending rates for business and for people… Among other things, this week the government and the NBU should introduce two important programs. The first is the mortgage for the population at a rate of around 10%. The second is a small business loan at a low rate to pay salaries,” said state.
He also said that on Friday, may 1, will be able to resume produce markets, which were closed as part of quarantine measures.
According to him, at the meeting on Wednesday, April 29, the Cabinet of Ministers will consider the possibility of opening markets.
Zelensky also mentioned the situation with piagarmi. According to him, the situation in Zhytomyr region is controlled. In the exclusion Zone eliminated two of the hearth, the threat of fire yet.