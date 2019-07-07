Zelensky has declared readiness ‘for the sake of peace in the Donbass’ to fulfill all points of the Minsk agreements (PHOTO)

Ukrainian President in an interview with the media company Deutsche Welle, published on its Russian-language Twitter, reminded that is not a signatory of the document, but supports it.

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said about the readiness of him and his team to perform the Minsk agreement on the settlement of the conflict in the Donbass in full. This he said in an interview with Deutsche Welle media companies, published in its Russian-language Twitter on Friday.

“We are ready to do all that is written in the Minsk agreement”, – assured the head of state.