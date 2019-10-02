Zelensky has denied that he met in Kiev with attorney Rudolph Giuliani to discuss requirements trump Biden’s son (PHOTO)

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has denied speculation that after the controversial call of the President of the United States Donald trump, which became the reason for the impeachment, he met in Kiev with the lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani. “I’ve never met Giuliani. I never had him telephone conversations”, – assured the head of state at a briefing on Tuesday, October 1.

Speculation about such a meeting appeared after the information appeared about Zelensky another meeting with representatives of the US administration. Former special envoy of the US state Department in Ukraine Kurt Volker, who resigned after the scandal with a call, met in Kiev with Zelensky and other Ukrainian politicians, on 26 July, the day after the conversation of American and Ukrainian presidents. Allegedly he, along with U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordone Singledom instructed the Ukrainian colleagues how to respond to the demands of the trump. And before that, Walker and Sandland discussed it with attorney Rudolph Giuliani.

– Slingshot Zelensky

– The impeachment can take place

Allegedly, during that call Zelensky trump tried to convince him to start an investigation of Ukraine son of former U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.

Democrat Biden now is the most likely competitor to trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Therefore, according to the Democrats, trump, putting pressure on Zelensky, in fact, sought to enlist the help of Kiev in the effort to be re-elected for a second term.

The white house last week released the transcript of the July conversation between the two leaders. It turned out that trump was not made from Zelensky of the investigation against Biden’s son in exchange for financial and military aid Washington to Kiev. The U.S. Department of justice, which simultaneously performs the functions of the attorney General, not found in the content of the phone call violations of the national legislation, as well as grounds for further investigation.

Later, the broadcaster CNN, citing two citizens of Ukraine, referred to in the complaint of an unnamed us intelligence official to the conversation of the presidents of the United States and Ukraine, said that the lawyer of the President of the USA Rudy Giuliani has repeatedly interested in details of the activities of rivals Donald trump that they carry out on the territory of Ukraine. The broadcaster quoted a former employee of the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, Andrei Telizhenko, which indicated that Giuliani in may of this year gave him six-hour private meeting in new York, where they discussed “a range of matters, including business activity hunter Biden (son of Joe Biden) in Ukraine”.