Zelensky has increased the number and enhanced the President’s scholarship for athletes

President Vladimir Zelensky has increased the number and raised the scholarship of the President of Ukraine for athletes and their coaches.
This is stated in the decree No. 844/2019 of November 13.
Now they will not be 250, and 350, and assign them to be not only outstanding athletes, but also promising young people.
The size of scholarships increased:
- for Olympic Champions – from 15 thousand to 16 times the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons (about 32 thousand hryvnias);
- for silver prize winners of Competitions – from 12 thousand UAH up to 15 times the subsistence minimum (about 30 thousand hryvnias);
- for the bronze medalist of the Olympics – from 10 thousand to 14 times the subsistence minimum (about 28 thousand UAH);
- world Champions – from 12 thousand UAH to 13 times the subsistence minimum (about 26 thousand hryvnias);
- for silver medalists of the world Championships with 9 thousand hryvnias to 12 times the subsistence minimum (about 24 thousand hryvnias);
- for bronze medal winners of world Championships from 7 thousand to 11 times the subsistence minimum (about 22 thousand UAH);
- for the European Champions, with 7 thousand hryvnias up to 9 times the subsistence minimum (about 18 thousand hryvnias);
- for silver medalists of the European Championships – from 5 thousand hryvnias up to 8 times the subsistence minimum (around 16 thousand UAH);
- for bronze medalists of the European Championships from 4 thousand hryvnias to 7 times the subsistence minimum (approximately 14 thousand).
Scholarships will be designated prize-winners of world and European Championships among youth, Youth Olympics and world and European Championships among juniors in size from 3 to 8 times the subsistence minimum (from 6 to 16 thousand hryvnia).
For Olympic medalists, two-year scholarships will, for the rest of the year.
