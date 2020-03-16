Zelensky has instructed the Finance Ministry to ask the IMF money to fight coronavirus
President Vladimir Zelensky has instructed the Finance Ministry to hold talks with the International monetary Fund and other partners on providing assistance to Ukraine. This assistance is intended to overcome the effects of the epidemic of the coronavirus.
The head of state said in his video on March 16.
“The Finance Ministry is to hold talks with the IMF and other international partners on providing financial support to overcome the effects of the coronavirus,” said Zelensky.
