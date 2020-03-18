Zelensky has promised pensioners a Supplement to pensions

| March 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Pensioners in the framework of the fight against coronavirus, will receive UAH 1,000.

Зеленский пообещал пенсионерам доплату к пенсиям

This, in address to the nation in connection with the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Ukraine, said Vladimir Zelensky.

However, a pension Supplement will receive only those pensioners who receive less than 5 000 UAH per month. That is, the Supplement will get most of the Ukrainian pensioners.

Also, the Pension Fund of Ukraine announced that it continues the funding of pensions for March 2020. As of March 13, payments are made in full in accordance with the approved schedule. The financing of pensions is directed 21200000000 UAH.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr