Zelensky has promised pensioners a Supplement to pensions
March 18, 2020
Pensioners in the framework of the fight against coronavirus, will receive UAH 1,000.
This, in address to the nation in connection with the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Ukraine, said Vladimir Zelensky.
However, a pension Supplement will receive only those pensioners who receive less than 5 000 UAH per month. That is, the Supplement will get most of the Ukrainian pensioners.
Also, the Pension Fund of Ukraine announced that it continues the funding of pensions for March 2020. As of March 13, payments are made in full in accordance with the approved schedule. The financing of pensions is directed 21200000000 UAH.