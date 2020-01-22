Zelensky has signed a law that provides affordable loans to small businesses
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky signed act No. 2589, which provides for allocation of UAH 2 billion for government programs for affordable loans for small and medium businesses. This was reported on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
This program provides loans up to 1.5 million UAH for a period of 5 years at 5% per annum if expected revenue to UAH 25 million and creates at least two jobs, at 7% per annum for businesses with revenues up to 25 million UAH, which does not create new jobs (but with the possibility to reduce it by 0.5 percentage points for each new employee) and 9% – for businesses operating with revenues 25-50 million.
The participant must invest 20% of its own funds against all costs.