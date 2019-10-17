Zelensky has signed the law on “split”: what does it mean
President Vladimir Zelensky has signed the law on the split. This is stated in the press service of the President
12 Sep Rada supported the draft law # 1069-2 “On amendments to some legislative acts regarding the improvement of the functions of state regulation of financial services markets”.
The purpose of the act is deregulation and reducing the number of touch points between business and the state: reducing regulatory and controlling bodies; reduction of the conciliation procedures, as well as reduction of corruption risks.
The law provides for the transfer of the powers of the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in the sphere of financial services markets, the National Commission on securities and stock market.
It is stated that these duties involve the regulation and supervision in the system of funded pension provision, regulation and oversight of the financial-credit mechanisms and property management during housing construction and real estate transactions.
In addition, provides for the transfer of the remaining powers of the National Commission, carrying out state regulation in the sphere of financial services markets, the National Bank, amendments to the law “On licensing of types of economic activity” and the law “On foundations of state regulatory policy in economic activities” with the purpose of unification of the procedure of licensing procedures and regulation of the NBU and SSMSC.
Also provides for the abolition of the law “On mortgage lending operations with consolidated mortgage debt and mortgage certificates” and decree of Cabinet of Ministers “On trust companies” with the aim of eliminating excessive regulation.
The bill brings the regulation and supervision of non-Bank financial sector in line with international standards.
The enactment of the split is also one of the points of the Memorandum of cooperation with the IMF under the program stand by.
As reported by Ukrainian news, Ukraine pledged to the International monetary Fund to take the whole bill No. 2413 “to consolidate the functions of state regulation of markets of financial services” (the split) until April 2019.