Zelensky have a plan to expand the number of grantees

July 29, 2019
The office of the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky plans to expand the number of grantees to one million families.

This was announced by the representative of the Ukrainian President in the Cabinet of Ministers Andriy Gerus in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

У Зеленского планируют расширить число получателей субсидий

“But what we can do, and it does not depend on the price of gas is the subsidy. Some households who would have to use the subsidies because they are poor, have lost the right to them. In my estimation, it’s somewhere about one million additional families who may also be provided targeted assistance”, — he explained.

Gerus added that among that million will largely pensioners, which for over 70 years.

