Zelensky have announced a major change in the subsidy system
Team head of state Vladimir Zelensky announced changes to subsidies. About this on his Facebook page wrote a representative of the President in the Cabinet of Ministers Andrei Gerus, commenting on the likely revenues to the state budget an additional 2 billion a year because of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of special duties on the import of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas.
“These funds should be directed to program expansion subsidies for low-income segments of the population. According to the January 2018 6.9 million households used the grants. But because of various decisions/events as of January this year, the number of subsidianes was reduced by up to 3.6 million households. This resulted in a decline of payment discipline, increase of debts for housing and communal services”, — said Gerus.
According to him, at least an additional 1-1. 5 million of unsecured household reasonably entitled to subsidies in connection with what is now being developed changes to the rules for obtaining grants.