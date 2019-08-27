Zelensky have announced a major change in the subsidy system

Team head of state Vladimir Zelensky announced changes to subsidies. About this on his Facebook page wrote a representative of the President in the Cabinet of Ministers Andrei Gerus, commenting on the likely revenues to the state budget an additional 2 billion a year because of the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of special duties on the import of Russian diesel fuel and liquefied gas.

У Зеленского анонсировали серьезные изменения в системе субсидий

“These funds should be directed to program expansion subsidies for low-income segments of the population. According to the January 2018 6.9 million households used the grants. But because of various decisions/events as of January this year, the number of subsidianes was reduced by up to 3.6 million households. This resulted in a decline of payment discipline, increase of debts for housing and communal services”, — said Gerus.

According to him, at least an additional 1-1. 5 million of unsecured household reasonably entitled to subsidies in connection with what is now being developed changes to the rules for obtaining grants.

