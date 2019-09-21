Zelensky in the hall, Mishka is a leading and a new coach: the complete video of the Summer Cup “League of Laughter”
On the channel “1+1” has released a new edition of the Summer Cup popular Comedy of the “League of Laughter”, which was filmed in Odessa. On the set in the audience were seen ex-host of “the League”, President Vladimir Zelensky.
The new releases of the leading place took Evgeniy Koshevoy, who in previous seasons played a coach.
“When you sit in the jury, more responsibility to his team. When you’re the lead, preference is given to the entire game, support all the teams. Overall, less responsibility. And the amount of love for the project and to each team has increased significantly”, — said Mishka new sensations and new experiences.
Changed and the coaching staff. This year the chairs of the coaches went to Sergey Sivoho, Yuri Gorbunov, Igor Lastochkin, Olya Polyakova, Elena Kravets, and Garik Birch, Vlad Yama, Stanislav Boklan, Yuri Tkach and Natalia Mogilev.
She played with the team “Vinnytsia”, appearing on stage in many miniatures. So, one of them is Natalia, along with actress team Irina Soponaru showed how to pass face control at the club. However, in real life, the singer had experience when she didn’t want to put in place.
“It was in Holland on the street in gay clubs. We wanted to hang out with a friend, but no one in the club we were not allowed. For obvious reasons, because there is in principle not allowed girls. But then I met their friends the guys who helped us pass a face-control” — admitted after the game Mogilev.
Off traditional teams joked about politics, the beach season in Odessa, relationships, life…
See the full edition of the “League of Laughter” from 20.09.2019.
Recall that the actress “League of Laughter” and “Women’s quarter” Alina Gordienko getting married. Beloved made her an offer of marriage during a shooting in Odessa.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that the project “League of Laughter” appeared “President’s Cup”, the first game will take place in December in the “Palace Ukraine”.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter