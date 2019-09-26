Zelensky in the United States met with representatives of Jewish organizations: what he was talking about
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky in new York on 25 September met with representatives of Jewish organizations in the United States.
“We want to change Ukraine, to become a global brand just innovation. For this we want to attract the experience of the US and Israel, ” said Zelensky and asked the representatives of the Jewish organizations to promote involvement in Ukraine, the us and Israeli investors.
The President called provocation “promote the theme of anti-Semitism in Ukraine.” “We are determined to prevent crimes committed on the grounds of anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance”, — said Zelensky.
Representatives of Jewish organizations have expressed interest in carrying out reforms in Ukraine aimed at economic growth and the fight against corruption, stated in the message.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Earlier during his stay in new York, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with representatives of the Ukrainian community in the U.S. , where he thanked them for their support of Ukraine. Zelensky named the American Ukrainian “our best diplomats, our lobbyists.”
- Telephone conversation between the two presidents, interested members of Congress as part of the investigation, not tried trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- Democrats announced the launch of the official inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- The U.S. state Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.