Zelensky instructed Kravchenkove to revive FC Kryvbas
President Vladimir Zelensky instructed the people’s Deputy Yury Kravchenko (Usiku) to revive the football club “Krivbass”.
About Zelensky said during a visit to the new field at the stadium “Energy” in Nova Kakhovka.
The mayor of Nova Kakhovka Volodymyr Kovalenko told that the local “Energy” constantly competes with “the Miner” from Krivoi Rog.
Was interested Zelensky.
“Miner normal club. Was still Kryvbas. Unfortunately, it was closed. I do this to our Yuri Kravchenko… we had set a task, he now speaks with the Federation to Kryvyi Rih Kryvbas back. Not even because we Kryvbas. Just wrong to close the clubs,” he said.
FC “Krivbass” was founded in 1927. In 1992 until 2013, played in the highest League of the championship of Ukraine, then was disbanded. In 1999 and 2000 FC Kryvbas became the bronze medalist of the championship of Ukraine.
In 2015-2018 the club participated in the Amateur championship of the Dnipropetrovsk region.