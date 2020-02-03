Zelensky made a resonant statement regarding the tariffs for gas
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that the reduction amounts in the payment for the gas must be aligned to 25-30% in all regions of the country.
This Ukrainian Garant said on his Facebook page, reports analytical portal “Hvilya”.
“Heard the report about the reduction amounts in the December bills for heating. Task number one — to get an explanation from the local authorities of Chernivtsi and Mykolaiv regions, where the reduction of accruals for unknown reasons nothing was done. Task number two is to align the reduction to 25-30% in all regions of the country,” says Zelensky.
The report of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Alexey Goncharuk noted that the reduction in gas prices decreased 5% to 35% depending on the region.
“We have 143 enterprises in 120 cities of Ukraine has reduced significantly the cost of services”, — Goncharuk noted, and added: “we Have areas that did not respond to our signal and have not used the tool that was provided by the government is Chernivtsi and Mykolaiv oblast”.
Also at the meeting explained that the division bills for heat separately for gas and service fee and fuel transportation is a necessary procedure in the framework of unbinding.