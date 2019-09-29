Zelensky meeting with Lavrov showed tagged caricature
Online label a caricature of a meeting of President Vladimir Zelensky with the head of the Ministry of foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia Sergey Lavrov.
The corresponding image announced the publication of “Radio Liberty”.
The figure shows Zelensky and Lavrov, foreign Minister of Russia said the Ukrainian leader: “Mr. Zelensky, Russia really wants the war in Donbass is over.” At the same time, judging by the fact that Lavrov and the “absorbed” the beast, no peace plans is not expected.
It is worth Recalling that Zelensky briefly spoke with Russian foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about the Normandy format. They met at a reception at the President of the United States Donald trump.
According to “Apostrophe”, 18 September at the talks in Minsk, the representatives of the Ukrainian delegation refused to sign the “formula Steinmeier”.
Soon after, the Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadim pristayko said that the document, which describes the main milestones of “formula Steinmeier”, which is the law on the special status of Donbass, there is no word on Amnesty of militants.