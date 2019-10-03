Zelensky Mendel quipped during a press conference
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky fun of his press Secretary Julia Mendel. The incident occurred at the briefing of the head of state after a meeting of the Trilateral contact group. The broadcast led TV NEWSONE.
First, before journalists were made by Mendel. She then gave the floor Zelensky.
After that, the head of state inquired whether the push press Secretary of the journalists, thereby remembering a recent incident when Mendel pushed the correspondent of Radio Liberty, who was trying to ask questions to the head office of the President Andrei Bogdan and myself Zelensky.
In the audience was heard laughing.