Zelensky of the hryvnia exchange rate: fine discussion
Photo: president.gov.ua
Zelensky hinted that the hryvnia should be formed on the interbank market
The leverage to restrain the hryvnia is known to all and they should be changed, believes the President.
To keep the hryvnia exchange rate within the current corridor is not necessary. On Saturday, July 4, President Vladimir Zelensky at a briefing in the Odessa region.
“The leverage to restrain the hryvnia is known to all. I don’t see what they have to change. Now I do not see that we have something to keep if fairly,” he said.
According to the President, this delicate discussion. “We wanted to talk about it, about my personal relationship: should we keep or should not… or are we still in the market conditions…”, he said.
We will remind, earlier the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko said that for the increase of budget revenues in Ukraine more desirable high rate of hryvnia to the dollar.
korrespondent.net