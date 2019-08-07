Zelensky on the phone asked Putin to ‘influence beyond’ after the death of the Ukrainian military in the Donbas (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky said that he had discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the situation in the Donbass, reports “112 Ukraine”. He noted that he asked the President of Russia “to influence the other side” of the conflict, and the conversation was long.

Zelensky said that he had called Putin after the shelling and destruction of the Ukrainian military. “This is getting us no closer to peace”, – said the Ukrainian President. The presidents also touched upon issues of demining in the village of Lugansk and the return of prisoners of Ukrainians. About the reaction of Putin Vladimir Zelensky said briefly. “I say that our people are killing, and they tell me that there are some parts where our people are shooting at civilians”, – he said. It was the second telephone conversation between the two presidents after the election of Vladimir Zelensky: the first took place on 11 July and was devoted to the settlement of the conflict in the Donbass.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, in the office of the Ukrainian President also held an emergency meeting with security officials. It was attended by the head of the Ukrainian General staff Ruslan Homchak, the Secretary of the national security Council (NSDC) Oleksandr danylyuk and representatives of key units of the APU.

According to TASS, the meeting Zelensky said that August 7 is going to contact the President of France Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, “so we don’t tell each other that this year should be meeting in the channel format”. According to Zelensky, the leaders of “Norman Quartet” an urgent need to meet, “to look each other in the eye and stop this war.”

August 6, Kiev reported that near Pavlopolya Donetsk region from attacks from rocket-propelled grenade killed four Ukrainian military. The head of the Council promised that “a gross violation of the truce deal will not remain without attention”. The DNR said that Ukraine has led units in Mariupol direction in the highest alert, and the incident occurred too far from the frontline, outside the radius of destruction of the armed forces of the breakaway Republic.

After that Vladimir Zelensky urged the leaders of the “Normandy Quartet” to accelerate the holding of meetings on peaceful settlement of the situation in the Donbass. Earlier, the contact group agreed to an indefinite ceasefire in the Donbass from July 21, however, almost immediately after this the parties to the conflict have accused each other of undermining the agreement.