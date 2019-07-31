Zelensky party wants to carry out administrative reform: the Prefecture is the Governor (PHOTO)

Loading...

Ukraine presidential party “servant of the people planning to reform the administrative structure of Ukraine and to organize a Prefecture is a regional public administrations, reports TASS. This party won the parliamentary elections and will have in the Parliament the sole the majority of more than 250 members.

The reform envisages the expansion of the powers of government at the local level and, accordingly, reduction of the role of elements such as public administrations, and replace them with prefectures, which will monitor the legality of decisions of local councils.

“In this model, a powerful district level do not really need, so we are talking about widening the area that would patronize the prefect,” said the head of the headquarters of the party, Alexander Kornienko in interview to the edition “Left coast”.

According to him, the party has a special group that deals with decentralization and to work out reform. Kornienko also said that it is planned to leave 100 districts in the current 490.

While the party does not exclude the holding of early local elections this fall. We are talking about a complete reboot of power – the change of the mayors, deputies of city and regional councils. As a result, by the end of 2019, the country will be a complete change of government and President Vladimir Zelensky, according to his entourage, get their representatives not only in Parliament but also at the local level.

According to the group “Rating”, “Servant of the people” at the local level, support 47% of Ukrainians and the Kiev international Institute of sociology (KIIS) gives the party even more – 52%.