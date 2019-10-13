Zelensky phoned Barb after defeating Witherspoon (video)
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky personally congratulated boxer Alexander Usik with a victory over American Custom Witherspoon, which has become our compatriot’s first heavyweight champion.
The head of state phoned to the sportsman, who was in the locker room after the game. “Vladimir, thank you for the congratulations. You know, we used to spar today in a mini-Ukraine. A lot of people, it was very nice. Serve the people of Ukraine! And now we are going on next weekend Alexander Carnations will defend the honor of the country. And we will support it“, — shared the Tendril his emotions after the fight with Vladimir Zelensky.
With the video of the conversation was published on the General page, Alexander Usyk and Vasyl Lomachenko in Instagram.
