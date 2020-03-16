Zelensky promised “coronavirus” bonuses to pensioners who receive less than 5 thousand hryvnias
President Vladimir Zelensky said that citizens who receive a pension less than UAH 5000 should receive a Supplement of 1000 hryvnia.
He said this in an address to the citizens due to coronavirus quarantine.
The President also instructed the Ministry of Finance to conduct negotiations with the International monetary Fund about the consequences of overcoming the coronavirus, and expects banks to the introduction of vacation credit.