Zelensky promised new sales of state property
Photo: president.gov.ua
Zelensky believes that the state should not compete with business in that the business usually does a better job
Owned by the State administration Office of the President objects will be sold in the near future. This was announced by President Vladimir Zelensky in the social network, commenting on the sale of the Kiev hotel Dnipro, formerly belonging to the HOOD.
“The privatization we began with the object belonged to the State administration. In October of last year, I signed a decree, which identified the first five targets HOOD for sale,” he said.
Zelensky said that the sale price of a hotel in the centre of Kiev is 11 times higher than its starting price. “Privatization is a great way of attracting investments in our country,” he said.
Zelensky expressed the view that the state should not compete with business in that the business usually does a better job and said that all proceeds from the sale of the hotel Dnipro the money will go to the state budget.
“Expect that in the near future will be as successful privatized other objects belonging to the HOOD. Also hope the start of privatization of large industrial enterprises, which will eliminate corruption in the public sector, reduce the loss of the state budget”, — said the President.
As reported, the state property Fund conducted an auction for the sale of 100% stake located in the center of Kiev four-star hotel Dnipro. The buyer paid for it more than 1,111 billion.
korrespondent.net