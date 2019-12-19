Zelensky said about the increase of pensions
President Vladimir Zelensky visited in the Kiev region, village of Krasnaya Slobodka and talked with local farmers. He told them that he would propose to tighten the conditions of sale of land, and then answered the question about increase of pensions. It is reported by the Office of the President.
One of the villagers asked Zelensky when to expect an increase in pension.
“While we have not provided the whole scheme of Ministry of social policy. They must offer the scheme with the pensions. Told us that gradually, in parts, given the age of the people, will help and increase. But just make sure people though pay taxes. Where to get money? All understand that on 2,5 thousand people can not exist and just be human. It is clear. Well, increase, let me lieI” said the President.