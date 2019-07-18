Zelensky said about the new rules for the oligarchs
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky emphasized once again that the oligarchs in Ukraine must be ready for the new rules of the game.
“This is a normal format with the oligarchs. They have a lot of money which they have earned in different ways, and there is no crime (because if there is a crime, we will plant), to invest and to invest in Ukraine. And there will be new rules, everyone must pay taxes. And they know that we will not allow them to be a monopoly. Something will have to give them everything they already know about it” — he said in an interview, “Frankly with the President” broadcast by several Ukrainian TV channels on Wednesday.
Zelensky recalled that during a meeting with the businessman Rinat Akhmetov it was the conditions that will be cancelled formula “Rotterdam”, that was done, and the oligarch will be a big financial burden.
“He (Akhmetov – if) bought 200 ambulances for children’s hospitals. And we’ll present the investment document to put (even though he doesn’t know it yet) big money in medicine, and invest in the infrastructure of Donbass”, — said the President.
As reported, on June 20 at the meeting with business community of Ukraine Zelensky said that he agreed with the businessmen Victor Pinchuk, Rinat Akhmetov and Igor Kolomoisky on their participation in the funding and support of socio-economic and humanitarian projects for Donbass and all over Ukraine.
According to him, these businesses take responsibility for addressing particular issues.
“For example, Mr. Pinchuk will provide the flats 24 families of our prisoners, sailors, and will continue to deal with the problems of social assistance to all military personnel. Mr Rinat Akhmetov we have not only agreed on the abolition of the “Rotterdam+”, but agreed that he would invest in healthcare and invest in the road infrastructure of Donbass. The first result you’ve seen is 200 ambulances for urban and rural hospitals throughout the country. Mr. Igor Kolomoisky will invest a lot of money in the infrastructure of Donbass, but he doesn’t know it yet”, — said Zelensky.